The Gold to conclude its second series on BBC - but will it be back for a third season? 🕵️‍♀️

The Gold is set to conclude with one last episode tonight.

Fans have been delivered a disappointing verdict on its future.

But how does series 2 of The Gold end?

This article contains spoilers for The Gold up-to-and-including series 2 episode 6. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the finale yet.

The hunt for the villains involved in the Brink’s-Mat robbery and its aftermath is set to come to an end on the BBC tonight. The second series of The Gold will come to a dramatic conclusion this evening.

After two-years away, the hit historical drama returned for a fresh batch of episodes earlier this month. Over the space of three weeks, the show has charted the hunt for the other half of the stolen gold - taking the task force across the globe.

But for viewers hoping for further episodes, a disappointing verdict has been delivered. Here’s all you need to know:

How did The Gold series 2 end?

Charlotte Spencer as DI Nicki Jennings in The Gold series 2 | BBC

Final warning: spoilers for The Gold series 2 episode 6 from this point on. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched it yet.

Having been caught by police again, John Palmer faces trial in the UK once again - this time for fraud over the timeshares he sold in Teneriefe that never materialised. Palmer defends himself and gets off to a strong start, seemingly connecting with the jury far more than the prosecution.

However DI Nicki Jennings manages to get Palmer to show his true side by getting him worked up and angry when she takes to the stand. He is found guilty by the jury - in the end - and he is sentenced to eight years in prison and has a confiscation order of £33 million placed against him as well.

Charlie Miller avoids being charged over the Brink’s-Mat robbery, but is extradited to the US. In Fort Lauderdale, he faces a RICO suit (Racketter Influence and Corrupt Organisations Act) with hapless Douglas Baxter (Joshua McGuire) being one of the key witnesses - albeit he still faces having to pay millions of dollars in damages.

Baxter takes to the stand - and the show continues one of the best running gags of series two with him getting upset over the mislabelling of the place he was caught taking drugs in the UK. Seemingly rattled by a threat from Miller, Baxter changes his testimony and does not identify him in court as a ‘co-conspirator’.

Miller is found guilty by the judge in America and she awards damages against him of $151 million (£112 million approximately).

Police officers from Kent hunt for Kenneth Noye in Spain - after a sighting in Cadiz. He is hiding in the woods with Brian Reader - who has returned from season one - and a story is planted in the paper that he may have been killed in a gangland hit.

After spotting him in town, the police follow him to his hideout in the woods - but are warned to be cautious by their boss back in the UK. Noye did kill a police officer back in season one, after all.

Getting spooked, Noye prepares to flee from Cadiz but is arrested before he can leave. Bringing to an end a lengthy man-hunt.

The now-retired Boyce returns to catch up with what remains of the Brink’s-Mat taskforce - Tony and Nicki. He tells them that between Miller, the Palmer trial and other results of the investigation over £200m has been recouped and it is “the biggest financial result in the history of British policing”.

He declares “one day the country will know what we did” but warns that it is Brink’s-Mat it is “never over”.

What else happened in The Gold series 2 finale?

The show ended on quite the dramatic cliff-hanger last night (June 22), with John Palmer (Tom Cullen) being shot at by gunmen while Charlie Miller (Sam Spruce) attempted to escape from Tony Lundy (Stephen Campbell Moore) in Costa Rica. Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden) had his trip to Teneriefe ruined after running into an old London villain - turned police informant - who gave him a ‘nice day’ before ratting him out to the police as he was wanted for murder.

However the finale of The Gold series 2 picks up not in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic end to episode five and instead with the surprise return of a familiar face from season one. Crooked lawyer Edwyn Cooper (Dominic Cooper) is back and is appearing before a parole board, discussing the legacy of Brink’s-Mat.

Tom Cullen (John Palmer) and Joshua Samuels (Jerren) in The Gold series 2 | BBC

It is revealed that Miller was caught and arrested by Lundy in Costa Rica and is now in custody. He has been returned to England - and not banged up in the Americas. Palmer has also been arrested and has decided to “defend himself” in his upcoming trial.

Noye is still on the run, later revealed to be in Cadiz in Spain - back on the mainland and away from Tenerife. His face is soon plastered over the papers and is clocked by a person in a supermarket.

Police are swamped with ‘sightings’ of Noye - after he calls up another old face from season one in the form of Brian Reader (James Nelson-Joyce). They attempt to watch Reader but he gives them the slip and reunites with Noye - although he warns him that his ‘friends’ at Scotland Yard will not be able to help him this time.

Boyce is close to retirement and he is pressured into charging Miller with robbery - over Brink’s-Mat - but warns his superiors that they do not have enough evidence. Lundy is accused of corruption in the paper.

Miller appears at the Old Bailey and the charges are dismissed for a lack of evidence - as Boyce had feared would be the case. But he is extradited to the US - so it is a short lived victory.

Reaching his 30 years of service, Boyce informs the task force that it is time for him to go - and he warns that ‘cases like this’ don’t ‘end neatly’. He does tell Tony and Nicky that they have an ‘ending in sight’ before adding that it is hard to leave with the job ‘half-done’.

All of which leads into the ending of The Gold series 2 - see above for further explanation about what happened.

Will there be a third series of The Gold?

Joshua McGuire has fun as crooked lawyer Douglas Baxter in the new series of the BBC's Brinks-Mat drama The Gold (Picture: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Des Willie)

The Gold will not be returning for a third series - with those involved stating that it had “always” been planned as a two-part show. Despite the second series ending with Boyce saying “Brink’s-Mat is never over”, unfortunately for viewers hoping for more episodes - it is the case this time.

Prior to the show’s return, Charlotte Spencer and Emun Elliott spoke to Radio Times and revealed that it had always been envisioned as a two season show by creator Neil Forsyth.

Elliott explained: “The way Neil writes often, because I've worked with him a couple of times, he always seems to know whether something's going to be a standalone thing, a two parter, a three parter.

"So he has that kind of entire story arc in his head from episode 1, season 1. And obviously if the first season had been a disaster, there would be no season 2, but luckily, there was such a great response, that we got to continue chasing this gold."

Are you disappointed that The Gold will not be back for season three?

