The Bear fans will have to wait a bit longer for season four in the UK 😲

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bear is almost ready to serve up another course of episodes.

Dinners in the UK will have to wait an extra day to tuck in however.

But what is the reason for the delay?

The doors to The Bear will be thrown open for another serving this week - but viewers in the UK face an extra day wait. Camy and co will be back with another set menu of 10 episodes shortly.

The prep has been finished, the oven has been switched on and the last touches are being put to season 4 of the Disney Plus hit. In what has become a rare feat it will be the fourth series released by the show in just four years - and it is almost time to tuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However you may find yourself having to dodge spoilers due to a quirk in the release schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

Why will The Bear be released later in the UK?

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2 | Disney

It is not the first time that British viewers have had to wait longer for The Bear to arrive. Its first season didn’t release in the UK until October 2022 - fourth months after its debut in the US.

Fortunately, the wait will not be anywhere near as long this time. The Bear will release season four on Hulu and Disney Plus on Wednesday (June 25) for American viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to land on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday (June 26) - with all 10 episodes available. The reason for the day difference on this side of the pond, is because The Bear will be releasing in the US on Wednesday evening and time differences have to be factored in.

The Bear season four will drop on streaming at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on June 25 - which is 1am GMT, according to Yahoo . So all of the episodes will be waiting for you when you wake up on Thursday.

What to expect from The Bear season four?

In a brief tease for the season, Disney Plus said that the new episodes will find Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

It adds: “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.