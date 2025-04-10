Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final five will face the interviews in The Apprentice 📺

The Apprentice has reached the Interview stage.

The final five will face a serious grilling.

But what time is the episode due to start?

After weeks of fierce competition and challenging tasks, The Apprentice has whittled down the candidates to a final five. The remaining hopefuls will face the fearsome Interviews next.

Lord Alan Sugar will set some of his most fearsome business associates on the remaining candidates. It is bound to be blockbuster TV once again - as it is always a highlight of the show.

BBC has confirmed what time it will start and how to watch. Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Apprentice this week?

Business mogul Lord Alan Sugar will once again invest £250,000 in a partnership with an entrepreneur. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

It is the interview stage and the final five are set to face an incredible grilling from some of Lord Alan Sugar’s business confidants today (April 10). Viewers were stunned by the shock firing of the bookies’ favourite last week - in a brutal double sacking.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “The final five candidates face the interview phase in which they are interrogated on their CVs and business plans by a number of Alan Sugar's no-nonsense business associates. Picking apart the contenders' proposals, the familiar faces reveal naive numbers, excessive exaggerations and preposterous plans, before Lord Sugar selects his finalists in the boardroom.”

What time is The Apprentice on TV today?

Since it returned back at the end of January, The Apprentice has occupied the same time slot on Thursday nights. Each episode has started at 9pm and that includes tonight.

How to watch The Apprentice 2025?

The show is once again airing on BBC One on Thursday nights. It is also available to watch live on iPlayer - and on catch-up afterwards on the platform.

A spin-off show - The Apprentice: You’re Fired - follows on BBC Two after the conclusion of each week’s episode. It starts at 10pm and runs for 30 minutes.

