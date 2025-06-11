Summer holidays are fast approaching in Derbyshire this year, and parents and guardians across the county will be looking for activities to occupy the young ones throughout July and August.

While the Derbyshire summer weather can be a little unpredictable – not always resembling the sun-drenched Riviera we might dream of – there are still plenty of fantastic outdoor adventures to be had! And for those inevitable rainy days, we've got you covered with brilliant indoor options too, ensuring the fun never stops.

Instead of just looking at the usual suspects, we've delved into what makes a great family day out, exploring a wide range of activities and locations across Derbyshire. From interactive exhibitions and thrilling outdoor spectacles to unique heritage experiences, there's truly something for everyone, young and old.

We've compiled 21 incredible activities worth considering across Derbyshire, carefully selecting establishments and events to give you a proper spread across the area. You’ll find details on the location of each, so you can easily plan just how far you’ll need to travel for your next summer adventure!

So where are we thinking of heading with our families during the summer holidays in the area?

1 . The Wombles at the Heights of Abraham (until November 2 2025) Orinoco and friends are taking over the Heights of Abraham! Say hello to the Wombles every weekend and throughout the school holidays from Saturday 24th May. But there's more! Explore the brand new "Womblemania - The Exhibition," tackle the Womble garden trail, and get creative at the Wombles World of Making workshops in the Woodland Corner on selected dates in August. 📍 The Heights of Abraham, Dale Rd, Matlock Bath, Matlock DE4 3NT | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Night Walk (June 28 2025) North Derbyshire's most exciting night of the year returns! Join over 1500 others for Ashgate Hospice’s award-winning Sparkle Night Walk, a fantastic 10km fundraising event. Your entry helps fund vital local care and includes a fundraising pack, medal, pink Sparkle T-shirt, and bunny ears for your walk through Chesterfield. A truly heart-warming and fun way to give back this summer. 📍 SMH Stadium, Chesterfield | Knight Fensome Photo Sales

3 . Buxton Flowerpot Trail (Throughout July and August 2025) Explore the charming town of Buxton in a wonderfully whimsical way! This annual town trail coincides with Buxton’s summer festivals and school holidays, inviting families to discover a delightful array of silly and creative flowerpot creations dotted around the town. It’s a brilliant, free way to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh Peak District air, and experience Buxton with the family. 📍 Various locations across Buxton | Canva Photo Sales

4 . Happy Trails: Welcome to Lalaland (19 July - 29 August 2025) Step into a vibrant world where imagination knows no bounds at this interactive exhibition by local artist Carla Dee. Rooted in doodles and brought to life digitally, Dee’s bold, playful illustrations celebrate positivity and quirkiness. Inspired by local life and pop culture, this colourful escape promises to spark smiles and encourage creativity in visitors of all ages. 📍 Derby QUAD & Cinema, Market Place, Cathedral Quarter, Derby. DE1 3AS | Carla Dee Photo Sales