It is almost time for Strictly Come Dancing to return to the ballroom floor. All your favourite celebs will be putting on a show once again, very soon.

The first elimination of the season took place last Sunday (October 5) and Thomas Skinner was sent home. He left alongside his professional dance partner Amy Dowden.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back in just over 24 hours time for the third live show of series 23. Once the weekend is over, another of the celebrities will be sent home.

But who is the favourite to leave Strictly next? The latest odds have been issued by Oddschecker - see who is being predicted to be eliminated.

Dani Dyer - withdrawn Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury.

Thomas Skinner - eliminated One-time Apprentice candidate, Thomas Skinner was the first to be eliminated. He was sent home in week 2.

Lewis Cope - 150/1 The one time Emmerale actor is one of the favourties to go far in Strictly. So it is unsurprising that he has long odds to be eliminated this week- he is 150/1 via Oddschecker.