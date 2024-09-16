Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stand Atlantic continue their UK tour in support of their new album, “Was Here.”

Australia pop-punk act Stand Atlantic continue their UK tour this week.

The group are set for dates in Glasgow, Southampton, Birmingham and London before the end of the week.

But with the band having had huge crowds attending the first of their UK dates last week, are there still tickets to see them play?

Stand Atlantic continue their UK tour this week, with the band set to perform at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow later today (September 16 2024.)

The tour, which began in Leeds late last week (September 13 2024), has proven popular with fans and critics alike, with the general consensus on social media agreeing that despite some of the shows being on a school night, they are still worth staying up late for.

The group, who shot to fame with the release of their single “ Deathwish ” in 2021, consists of Bonnie Fraser (lead vocals, guitar), David Potter (guitar), and Jonno Panichi (drums) and initially gained attention with their 2015 EP “ A Place Apart, ” rising to prominence with their 2017 EP “ Sidewinder .”

But as of this tour, the band are concentrating on promotion for their fourth studio album, “Was Here ,” which was released on August 23 2024 through Hopeless Records on CD, vinyl and of course in this day and age, digitally.

But for those who have just started to become familiar with the band, so much that a chance to see them perform live is now on the cards, are there still tickets to see Stand Atlantic on tour in the United Kingdom - and what merchandise could be on offer to help you jump on the Stand Bandwagon?

Where are Stand Atlantic performing as their UK tour starts this week?

Australia punk act Stand Atlantic's whirlwind tour of the UK continues this week - are there still tickets to see them perform? | Provided

Stand Atlantic’s UK tour starts this evening at Saint Luke’s in Glasgow, before heading to the following locations:

Are there tickets left for any of Stand Atlantic’s UK shows?

There are a limited number of tickets still available to see Stand Atlantic on their UK shows this week; for those wishing to see the band performing in Glasgow or London, tickets are available through Ticketmaster UK , while tickets for the remaining shows are available through Ticketweb .

What merchandise could be on offer during Stand Atlantic’s UK shows?

Some of the options that might still be available during Stand Atlantic's UK tour - though with the cycle focusing on the new album "Was Here," some of these option will no doubt be omitted. | Stand Atlantic/Provided

If the band’s official website is any indication, fans are in for some quite remarkable merchandise. Of the selections we spotted, we’d happily part with money for the “Satan Cuts The Break” shirt, with the image of Bart Simpson on a skateboard sporting a pitchfork.

What have Stand Atlantic been performing recently?

With the band currently having performed several dates as part of the current tour, we don’t have to venture too far back to get an accurate idea what their setlist could look like for the remaining tour dates.

According to Setlist.FM , Stand Atlantic performed the following set at Project House in Leeds, West Yorkshire on September 13 2024.

WAKE UP-SIT DOWN-SHUT UP

hair out

Jurassic Park

WARZ0NE

KISSIN' KILLER COBRAS

switchblade

Blurry

kill[h]er

Sex on The Beach

Lavender Bones

Hate Me (Sometimes)

Toothpick (With Train's Drops of Jupiter interpolation)

LOVE U ANYWAY

NOSE BLEED

pity party

dumb

CRIMINAL

deathwish

Encore:

Coffee at Midnight

GIRL$

Are you going to see Stand Atlantic on one of their remaining UK tour dates this week or have you already seen them on this tour and would like to share how they were with other fans? You can do just that by leaving a comment in our comment section below.