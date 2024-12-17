Six superstars are up for the SPOTY award - but only one can win 🏆

Sports Personality of the Year ceremony will take place tonight (December 17).

Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Clare Badling are hosting the awards.

Luke Littler, Keely Hodgkinson and Jude Bellingham are among the nominees.

The winner of the converted Sports Personality of the Year award for 2024 will be revealed in just a few hours. Between the Olympics and Paralympics and England’s run to the final of Euro 2024 it has been a big year for British sports.

The six contenders for the SPOTY have been confirmed and the voting will open soon. It is taking place live in MediaCity, Salford.

BBC once again has coverage of the event and will be beaming all of the action into homes across the country. If you are planning on watching, here’s all you need to know:

When is Sports Personality of the Year?

The presenters of this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year. | BBC/Paul Cooper

The 2024 edition of the awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday December 17. In recent years, the show has moved to midweek and this trend continues again this year.

What time is Sports Personality on TV?

The BBC live coverage of the event will kick-off at 7pm on Tuesday night and it is due to last for around 2 hours. It is due to finish at 9pm and you can expect the SPOTY itself to be announced near the end of the evening.

How to watch the Sports Personality awards?

BBC will be showing the ceremony live on TV - BBC One/ One HD. As mentioned in the section above, coverage will start at 7pm.

You will also be able to watch the awards on BBC iPlayer, both live and on catch up. So if you don’t have a TV aerial, but do have a TV licence, you can still see all the action as it happens.

Who is nominated for Sports Personality of the Year?

The six-person shortlist was announced last week and it includes some big names. The list is as follows:

Jude Bellingham (football)

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics)

Luke Littler (darts)

Joe Root (cricket)

Dame Sarah Storey (para cycling)

Alex Yee (triathlon)

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "It’s a fantastic shortlist. All six of them have kept us on the edge of our seats this year, showing us how sensational they are.

“I’m looking forward to reliving each of their successes on the night and finding out who audiences want to be crowned BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2024.”

Can you vote for the Sports Personality of the Year award?

The public will once again get to decide who takes home the trophy on Tuesday night. Voting will open during the ceremony and the numbers you can call to back your favourite will be revealed then.

