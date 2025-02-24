This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Splendour is set to return to Wollaton Park once again in July 2025.

This year’s headline acts include Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs celebrating anniversaries of their debut albums.

Here’s the current line-up, stage splits and how you can get tickets to one of the biggest summer parties in the Midlands.

Taking over the stunning Wollaton Park on July 19 and 20 2025, Splendour returns with an electrifying line-up featuring legendary headliners, chart-topping favourites, and rising stars.

Taking place across six stages across the 500 acre park, this year’s headline acts are set to celebrate the anniversaries of two era-defining albums, Bloc Party will bring their groundbreaking debut Silent Alarm to life on Saturday, while Kaiser Chiefs will mark 20 years of Employment with a hit-filled set on Sunday.

Alongside them, Travis , Clean Bandit and a diverse line-up of rock, pop, folk, and electronic artists will make Splendour 2025 an unforgettable weekend for music lovers of all generations. From indie anthems and folk-punk energy to dancefloor-filling pop and raw blues, the festival’s line-up showcases a mix of household names and exciting new talent.

With plenty of local acts, a brand-new stage dedicated to electronic music, and the return of fan-favourite performances, Splendour 2025 promises an atmosphere packed with nostalgia, discovery, and unforgettable live moments.

Who is performing at Splendour 2025?

Headliners Bloc Party will be marking the 20th anniversary of the release of their acclaimed debut album Silent Alarm.

As of writing, the current acts are confirmed to be playing Splendour 2025 on the following days:

Saturday June 19 2025

Bloc Party

Jake Bugg

Clean Bandit

Natasha Bedingfield

Seasick Steve

Kingfishr

LYVIA

Brooke Combe

Elvana

Vicky McClure & Our Dementia Choir

The Amy Winehouse Band

Sunday June 20 2025

Kaiser Chiefs

Travis

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Levellers

The Fratellis

Kate Nash

Cardinals

Kezia Gill

Overpass

TSSFU

The Publics

Pentire

Tom A. Smith

Where can I get tickets to attend Splendour 2025?

Both day and weekend tickets to attend Splendour 2025 are currently on sale through Ticketmaster UK .

Looking for more festivals taking place in the United Kingdom from a stone’s throw away from your doorstep? Check out our ongoing UK festival guide, updated as and when new artists are announced.