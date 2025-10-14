South Park will be back shortly - but when can you expect the next episode? 📺👀

South Park season 27 is set to continue.

Fans have been left waiting for more.

But what time will episode 6 be out?

South Park is due to make its long awaited return very soon. The iconic animated comedy has been on a break since the end of September.

However, the wait is almost over, and it is almost time for fans to take another trip to the titular fictional town. Exactly when you can watch the episode will depend on if you have access to Comedy Central or are waiting for it on Paramount Plus.

The creators had to push back one episode of season 27 already due to production issues. Fingers crossed that this will be just a singular event and fans won’t be hit by more delays.

But after a two-week break, when can you expect the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is South Park season 27 episode 6 out?

For its 27th season, the legendary animated sitcom is being split between Comedy Central and Paramount+. The TV channel has been the home of South Park since it debuted all the way back in 1997 - if you can believe it was that long ago.

If all goes to plan and the episode airs as scheduled, without any further delays, it should be broadcast on Comedy Central today (October 15) 10pm E.T/ P.T. for viewers in America.

The episode will then be available around the world on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. tomorrow (October 16).

For those watching in Britain, it will be available on Paramount Plus from 2pm on October 16. It will also be broadcast on Comedy Central UK at 10pm that evening.

Why was South Park delayed in September?

Having returned for its 27th series back on July 23, South Park has been releasing a new episode every other Wednesday. However, in mid-September the show was hit by a surprise last minute delay.

The episode that was due to air on September 17 was pulled at the last minute. It arrived on September 24 instead.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and ‘South Park’ fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

