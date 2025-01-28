Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Nations TV rights for 2026 and beyond are up for grabs 📺

Six Nations TV rights for 2026 and beyond are up for grabs.

TNT Sports is reportedly in ‘pole position’ to secure them.

The rugby competition could end up behind a paywall.

The Six Nations is about to kick-off in just a matter of days - but the way audiences watch the tournament could soon massively change. A decade after the latest TV deal was struck the rights are once again up for grabs and the rugby games could soon be heading behind a paywall.

According to reports TNT - formerly known as BT Sports - is in “pole position” to strike a deal. It comes a decade after BBC, ITV and SC4 - the Welsh language public broadcaster - successfully fought off a bid from Sky Sports back in 2015.

The TV rights for the Six Nations are up after the 2025 tournament. But is it a protected sporting event and will it remain on free-to-air for viewers?

TNT in ‘pole position’ for rights to Six Nations

Head coaches at the Colosseum for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Championship launch in Rome. | ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Nearly half a decade after the latest TV deal was struck back in 2021, the rights for the Six Nations are once again up for grabs. It could see major ways to the viewing experience for the tournament from 2026.

CityAM reports that TNT is in ‘pole position’ to win the coverage of the iconic rugby event. The broadcaster - formerly known as BT Sports - has provided coverage of the English domestic rugby Premiership since 2013.

TNT Sports also acquired the rights for the Autumn Nations international rugby matches last year. The broadcaster is a premium subscription based service - and if it gets the Six Nations it would be the first time the tournament has been behind a paywall in the UK.

Is the Six Nations a protected sporting event?

Certain “crown jewel” major sporting events are required to have live coverage made available on free-to-air TV in the UK. It includes all of the world cup and the Euros in football, FA Cup final, Wimbledon, Olympics and Paralympics and the Grand National.

The rugby union world cup final is also included in this, alongside the Challenge Cup final in rugby league.

There is then a B-tier which allows events to be behind a paywall if sufficient secondary coverage - such as highlights or delayed broadcast - is provided on free-to-air TV. The Six Nations is included in this - alongside other sporting events like the Champions League.

Will the Six Nations be moved behind a paywall?

TNT Sports owner - Warner Bros Discovery - has confirmed it is interested in acquiring the rights to the Six Nations, CityAM reports. It would mean that UK viewers may find parts of the tournament behind a paywall from 2026.

Following reports that the broadcaster was leading the race for the Six Nations from 2026, there was lots of concern online. However the company has insisted that an element will remain free-to-air.

WBD’s Scott Young said: “It is a listed event so [getting all 15 matches] is not something we’d even consider, nor do we think that is necessary. We are definitely having a look at the Six Nations. How that plays out we do not know and how it fits into the ecosystem of what we’re doing, we don’t know.

“We’re trying to provide the most immersive experience in sport, and that’s where we work really closely with all broadcast partners, whether that be Channel 4, ITV or BBC.

“I think the Six Nations will always have a broadcast partner because it is a listed event. We work very closely with Ofcom.”

Expect further clarity on free-to-air and paywall broadcast plans for the Six Nations after a deal is struck.

Should the Six Nations be included in the ‘crown jewels’ of sports and be required to be on free-to-air TV? Let me know what you think: [email protected].