Shappi Khorsandi toasts a lady betrayed by her country

Shappi Khorsandi is bringing her sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe production to Derbyshire.

Entitled Mistress and Misfit, the show focuses on Emma, Lady Hamilton, who for too many years she has been known as just Nelson’s mistress.

Emma moved mountains to haul herself from scullery maid to Lady Hamilton ... and occasionally danced naked on tables to get ahead in life.

As a fellow naked dancer on tables, Shappi raises a glass to the woman England betrayed.

Catch her show at Buxton Opera House on March 22 and at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on May 4.

Shappi is also a best-selling author having released A Beginners Guide to Acting English in 2009, followed by her fantastic critically acclaimed debut novel Nina Is Not OK, published in July 2016.

She has notched up numerous high profile television appearances including; Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala At The O2, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central. She also had the honour of being nominated at the prestigious British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominees Jo Brand and Sarah Millican.

Shappi’s show Mistress and Misfit is suitable for viewers aged 14 and above as it may contain swearing and adult content.

Tickets to the Buxton performance cost £17,50. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

Tickets for the Derby performance cost £15. Call 01332 255800 or visit: www.derbylive.co.uk