The desert rock icons are set to be joined by Viagra Boys and more in Sheffield this year 🎶🎪🎸

Queens of the Stone Age are set to return to the UK in 2025.

The band have been announced as a headliner for the Sheffield leg of this year’s Rock N Roll Circus.

Here’s how to get tickets to the event, alongside who else has been confirmed to join QOTSA so far.

The big-top is rolling into Sheffield this year, as the Northern leg of the Rock N Roll Circus has begun to take more shape with the inclusion of Queens of the Stone Age this year.

After the band teased a performance in the United Kingdom on social media last week after Josh Homme revealed a picture of Ecclesall Road in the Steel City and a poster revealing this year’s festival, organisers have confirmed that Josh Homme and company will now be headlining the Sheffield leg of the festival.

Queens of the Stone Age have been announced as the opening headliner for Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield 2025.

Speaking about their inclusion, organiser Ali O’Reilly said: “We’re taking Rock N Roll Circus to the next level in 2025. Bringing a band such as Queens of the Stone Age to Sheffield is a huge moment for us and we can’t wait to welcome them to the Big Top in August.”

Queens of the Stone Age are set to be joined so far on the bill by Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club and So Good, with more acts promised to be announced in due course.

Rock N Roll Circus 2025 - current line-up

Queens of the Stone Age

Viagra Boys

Fat Dog

The Bug Club

So Good

Where is Rock N Roll Circus 2025 taking place?

Rock N Roll Circus 2025 is set to take place at the Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on August 27 2025.

When can I get tickets to attend Rock N Roll Circus 2025?

Tickets are set to go on sale for the Sheffield leg of the Rock N Roll Circus 2025 on February 21 2025 at 9am GMT through Ticketek. Pre-sale tickets are set to take place from February 19 2025 by signing up through the Rock N Roll Circus website.

Are you excited over the new that Queens of the Stone Age are coming back to perform in the United Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts on this announcement by leaving a comment down below.