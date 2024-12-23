Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ITV’s Pictionary airs over the Christmas period 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV has a new gameshow debuting this Christmas.

Former Great British Bake-Off host Mel Giedroyc will present it.

Celebrities will take on the iconic boardgame - and festive classic.

Nothing quite says Christmas like dusting down one of the old board games and playing it with the family. No doubt Monopoly will lead to arguments across the country this festive season.

If you want to have all of the good of playing a game of say - Pictionary - without the arguments it can cause, boy do ITV have good news for you. It has a brand new gameshow which will comfortably scratch that itch - joining the line-up alongside Bullseye and You Bet! over the holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictionary will make its debut tonight and will see famous faces take on the Christmas family classic. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Pictionary on ITV this Christmas?

The gameshow will air in the early evening on ITV on both today (Monday December 23) and Thursday December 26. Both episodes are brand new and will see different celebrity guests appear.

Mel Giedroyc hosts Pictionary on ITV. | ITV

Pictionary will air at 5.30pm on December 23 with the episode scheduled to last for approximately 30 minutes, including advert breaks. It will also air as a repeat at 1.20am on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second episode on Boxing Day (December 26) will start at the slightly later time of 5.40pm. It will also run for 30 minutes until 6.10pm, including advert breaks.

How to watch Pictionary?

It will air on ITV1 on both December 23 and 26, if you are planning to watch it live. It should also be available on ITVX for catch-up after it has aired.

Who are the celebrity guests on Pictionary?

The show will be hosted by a familiar face in the form of Mel Giedroyc and for both episodes will feature different celebrity guests. The line-up has been confirmed as follows:

December 23

Denise Van Outen and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be the celebrities who will captain the teams for the debut episode of Pictionary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

December 26

For the second episode, which airs on Boxing Day, two other celebs are scheduled to appear. Former I’m a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and Jeff Brazier will be the captains this time.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].