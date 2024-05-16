Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular duo Reel Productions will be hosting a night of fundraising at Matlock's The Loft nightclub on the Friday June 14.

Close friends Mark Page, 28, from Cromford and Craig Webb, 23, from London, have promised “music and mayhem” at an event that will be raising money for the mental health charity, Mind, and for new recording equipment.

Known for their viral parody songs, advertising businesses around Derbyshire, the duo will be performing some of their greatest hits live at the event.

Mark said: “We were floating around the idea that we could do a night at The Loft, and it could be for charity with a bit of fundraising, and it would just be a crazy night.

Reel Productions will be hosting a night of chaotic fundraising at Matlock's The Loft nightclub on June 14

“We’ve had a couple of meetings with the owners and it’s just kind of spiraled into this fun fundraising night with DJ sets and us live on stage.”

As well as the DJ and live performances from the guys, there will also be a raffle, with prizes donated by the businesses that Mark and Craig have been working with.

Craig said: “We’re doing it for the Mind mental health charity as well so that’s really important, especially in this day and age. So it’s for a good cause.

“We’re donating half the money to charity and then we’re using the other half of the money to buy some new equipment to make our videos better and to keep producing more good stuff on a bigger scale.”

Mark and Craig gained local fame in early 2023 with their musical tribute to Darley Dale Fish bar. The song, called Greek Greek Kebabs, was a parody of the 2022 George Ezra hit, Green Green Grass.

The comedy duo have been producing and posting music videos, performing their self-written parody songs that advertise local businesses including Bonkers Illumination Golf in Matlock Bath and Becky and Ste’s driving school based in Matlock.

Craig said: “We’ve still got scripts written and comedy ideas that we want to do but the music seems to be taking over a little bit, which we love. It’s really good and we are good at it as we are quite creative that way.

“But it’s just taken us different routes. It’s cool as we’ve been doing quizzes and things like that, and even been on the radio.”

Tickets for the fundraising event are £5 and are currently available via Skiddle.

Mark and Craig are hoping to see as many people as possible at the loft for the event which they said will be a “fun night for the community that has helped them.”

Mark said: “We just want people to know about it and spread the word. It’s going to be for a good cause.

“Not a lot really happens in Matlock on a Friday night. Obviously the pubs are open but they mainly save the entertainment for the Saturdays and bank holidays so it will be nice to offer something different. We’ll come down, do a bit of music and raise some money, so it’ll be great.”