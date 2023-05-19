News you can trust since 1855
New life being breathed into legendary Derbyshire nightclub

This year, there will be no “Summer Holiday” in Derbyshire for Kane Oliver and his family – as they have just taken over one of Cliff Richard’s famous haunts.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 19th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 08:03 BST

The family have taken over the Regal Nightclub in Ripley, which is currently having a huge makeover and the family will reopen the legendary venue at the end of June / start of July.

The team, behind Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen and Dirty Berty’s in Eastwood and The Lion at Brinsley in Nottinghamshire are spending tens of thousands of pounds to breathe life into the 700 plus capacity venue.

Kane Oliver, the man behind the project has promised big things for the venue. He is already talking to big names in the music and stand up comedy scene about performing at the newly refurbished venue.

Kane Oliver and his familyh ave just taken over the Regal Nightclub in Ripley.Kane Oliver and his familyh ave just taken over the Regal Nightclub in Ripley.
    The venue is famous for being the first place that Cliff Richard played in 1958 under his new stage name. It was then known as the Regal Ballroom and famous for folk music. Now Kane and his team are setting about undertaking major renovations. They will be opening at the end of June / start of July.

    Kane said, “The Regal is a legendary venue and we’re delighted to embarking on our first venture outside of Nottinghamshire. The Regal has been shut since COVID but it is a historic place with a unique history. It has a blue plaque dedicated to Sir Cliff. We’re going to invite Sir Cliff and his team to officially reopen the club as we know it is so close to his heart.

    “This is an amazing venue, we’re spending tens of thousands to make it even better. We’re investing in state of art sound and light systems. We’re flying consultants in from the super clubs of Ibiza. The venue will also be improved for live music, stand up comedy and top DJs. Whilst we are already talking to agents of some top bands and comedians – we also want it to become a hub for local talent for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The Regal has existed in various forms since 1956 but we’re future proofing it for the next 66 years. It’ll be modern but will be the entertainment experience that Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire residents deserve.”

