The family have taken over the Regal Nightclub in Ripley, which is currently having a huge makeover and the family will reopen the legendary venue at the end of June / start of July.

The team, behind Oliver’s Pub and Kitchen and Dirty Berty’s in Eastwood and The Lion at Brinsley in Nottinghamshire are spending tens of thousands of pounds to breathe life into the 700 plus capacity venue.

Kane Oliver, the man behind the project has promised big things for the venue. He is already talking to big names in the music and stand up comedy scene about performing at the newly refurbished venue.

Kane Oliver and his familyh ave just taken over the Regal Nightclub in Ripley.

The venue is famous for being the first place that Cliff Richard played in 1958 under his new stage name. It was then known as the Regal Ballroom and famous for folk music. Now Kane and his team are setting about undertaking major renovations. They will be opening at the end of June / start of July.

Kane said, “The Regal is a legendary venue and we’re delighted to embarking on our first venture outside of Nottinghamshire. The Regal has been shut since COVID but it is a historic place with a unique history. It has a blue plaque dedicated to Sir Cliff. We’re going to invite Sir Cliff and his team to officially reopen the club as we know it is so close to his heart.

