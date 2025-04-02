Bongo’s Bingo set to bring their unique event to “fantastic venue” in Derbyshire next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bongo’s Bingo is preparing to arrive in Derbyshire next month – bringing their unique combination of bingo-rave fun, en-masse karaoke and great prizes to what they described as a “fantastic venue.”

Bongo’s Bingo is set to arrive in Derbyshire, with their debut event taking place at Becketwell Live in Derby on Saturday, May 10.

It’s safe to expect quite possibly anything and everything at the UK’s original bingo-rave phenomenon, from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to dance-offs, en-masse karaoke and the odd false-call or two – making each immersive show a unique experience for players.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder and original host, said: “We’ve got lots of new destinations for Bongo’s Bingo on our radar in 2025 and Derby is the latest as we enter our 10th anniversary year. We can’t wait to bring the magic and mayhem in May and get the summer really started and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion it’s going to go off big time. We love bringing Bongo’s Bingo to new locations and Derby is going to be absolutely class. It’s a fantastic venue to be in and we can’t wait to get started.”

Bongo’s Bingo will be arriving in Derby next month. Credit: John Johnson

What started as a random idea between two friends in Liverpool in 2015 is now the definitive and original competitive socialising event, with millions of tickets sold. Bongo’s Bingo has rejuvenated the quintessentially quaint game of bingo for a new generation, with sold-out shows taking place in over 40 locations.

Bongo’s Bingo features riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en-masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and Henry Hoover and, of course, plenty of bingo as part of the UK’s most bonkers, surreal and energetic night – all rolled into one party.

Tickets for the forthcoming event in Derby are on sale now here. Doors open at 6.00pm and the event starts at 8.00pm.