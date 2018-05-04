WIN! Tickets to Jools Holland in Chesterfield

Keyboard maestro Jools Holland returns to Barrow Hill Roundhouse near Chesterfield on Saturday, May 26, 2018 for one night only, with special guest star Marc Almond.

And we are giving away four pairs of tickets to the must see event in Chesterfield this May.

Jools Holland

The unique Barrow Hill Roundhouse will once again rock to the sound of Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra featuring Gilson Lavis and guest vocalists Ruby Turner,Louise Marshall and Rosie Mae. The line-up for this incredible evening of musical entertainment will be topped off by the first ever appearance at the Roundhouse of special guest star Marc Almond.

As the UK’s most popular pianist and bandleader, Jools Holland OBE has performed and recorded with some of the most talented musicians and songwriters in the world, including Eric Clapton, the late George Harrison, Luther Vandross, Sting, BB King and Paul Weller.

The 20-piece Rhythm & Blues Orchestra is led by former Squeeze drummer, Gilson Lavis, who has been drumming with Jools Holland for over 25 years, since their Squeeze days.

Ruby Turner, Louise Marshall and Rosie Mae are sure to deliver true rhythm and blues boogie woogie with their show-stopping vocals.

Jools returns to the unique Roundhouse venue after his sell out concert in September 2014 when his duet with special guest Spice Girl Mel C nearly blew the Roundhouse roof off!

This promises to be a unique evening in a unique venue.

Doors and bar open at 6.30pm - support act at 7.30pm - Jools Holland and guests on stage at 8.15pm.

Please note this is an all-standing event.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jools Holland at Barrow Hill Roundhouse,just answer this simple question…who was Jools Holland’s special guest at his last concert at Barrow Hill Roundhouse in 2014?

