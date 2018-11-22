Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner, The Foremost take fans back to the 60s

Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost join forces in The Sensational 60’s Experience which is touring to Derbyshire. These legends will put on a memorable show, transporting fans back half a century to a magical decade.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me, A Little Lovin’ plus many more.

Step back in time to when pop music was at its very best.

The Sensational 60’s Show tours to Buxton Opera House on Monday, November 26, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £31. Call 01298 72190 or click here click here

The show also tours to Sheffield City Hall where it will be staged on Saturday, December 1, and where The Dakotas replace New Amen Corner. For tickets, call 0114 2 789789 or click here click here