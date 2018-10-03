Thursday, October 4

Elles Bailey. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Lucia, supported by My Pet Fauxes and Fears. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, October 5

Lucy Ward, John Tams & Barry Coope, Cupola. Derby Folk Festival in The City Marquee, Cathedral Quarter, Derby.

The Food Fighters. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Derby Tup, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Soapbox Preacher. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

She Said. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Ferocious Dog. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Spirit Of The Sixties. Heanor Miners Welfare.

Creedance Clearwater Review. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Amy Winehouse Experience. The Venue, Derby.

Camilla George Quartet. Jazz music. Deda, Chapel Street, Derby.

.44 Pistol. The Smithfield Alehouse, Derby.

Saturday, October 6

Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Steve Tilston (with Hugh Bradley), Tom McConville Band. Derby Folk Festival in The City Marquee, Cathedral Quarter, Derby.

Witch Tripper and 28 Double with support from Ten14. Performing at the Just Beat It Festival, an all-day charity event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield, from 10am to 2am.

Secret Affair and The Truth. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Shannon. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Spirit Of The Sixties. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Steve Nimmo Trio. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Damn Vandals. George & Dragon, Belper.

Sunday, October 7

Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Ninebarrow. Derby Folk Festival in The City Marquee, Cathedral Quarter, Derby.

Groundhog Days. The Bunny Hop Alehouse, Langley Mill.

Monday, October 8

Easy Sundays. Folk band. Brampton Manor, Chesterfield.