Miss Austen is the BBC’s next big Sunday night drama. The period series is inspired by the life of Jane Austen and her family.

It boasts quite the incredible cast of actors - and you may be finding yourself scratching your head about where you know them from. The four part drama will air weekly on the Beeb starting today (February 2).

Who is in the cast of Miss Austen?

Keeley Hawes in Miss Austen | BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky

The new drama on BBC boasts quite the cast - including plenty of major names. Here’s who the actors in the show are and who they play:

Keeley Hawes - Cassandra Austen

Jessica Hynes -Mary Austen, née Lloyd

Patsy Ferran - Jane Austen

Rose Leslie - Isabella Fowle

Mirren Mack - Dinah

Phyllis Logan - Mrs Cassandra Austen

Kevin McNally - George Austen

Max Irons - Henry Hobday

Alfred Enoch - Mr (Doctor) Lidderdale

Calam Lynch - Tom Fowle

Liv Hill - young Mary Austen

Felix Scott - Fulwar Craven Fowle

Madeleine Walker - Eliza Fowle

Synnøve Karlsen - young Cassandra (Cassy) Austen

Where do you know the Miss Austin actors from?

The show features plenty of familiar faces - but where exactly do you recognise them from. Lets take a dive into some of the biggest names and what roles they are best known for.

Keeley Hawes

Playing the lead role in the show, Keeley Hawes needs no introduction at this point. You might remember her from Line of Duty in which she played DI Lindsay Denton in multiple seasons.

She also played the lead role of Louisa Durrell in The Durrells - alongside rising Hollywood star Josh O’Connor. While she also had a main role in blockbuster hit The Bodyguard in 2018.

Jessica Hynes

Playing Mary Austen (nee Lloyd) in the series is Jessica Hynes - who you may recognise from Spaced. She played Daisy Steiner in the show and also co-wrote it alongside Simon Pegg.

She was also part of the cast of W1A in the mid 2010s, playing Siobhan Sharpe in the comedy series. And most recently was in the HBO series The Franchise.

Synnøve Karlsen

Playing the younger version of Cassandra Austen in the show, you may have seen her on TV before. She played Clarice Orsini in the historical drama Medici - about the famous family.

She also played a lead role in the BBC Three thriller Clique - playing Holly McStay in the show. While she has also had roles on the big screen including Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Patsy Ferran

Spanish-born actor Patsy is playing the famed author Jane Austen in the series. She has received plenty of acclaim for her performances on the stage including winning a Laurence Olivier Award in 2019.

Patsy also has had plenty of roles away from the stage including the historical TV series Jamestown - playing Mercy Myrtle in the show. She was also in the BBC drama Life After Life in 2022.

Rose Leslie

If you are wondering why the actor who plays Isabella Fowle in Miss Austen looks familiar - you may recognise her from Game of Thrones. She played Ygritte alongside her real-life husband Kit Harrington in the hit HBO series.

She was also part of the cast for Downton Abbey - playing Gwen Dawson. While she has had a starring role in both series of BBC’s crime drama Virgil - alongside Suranne Jones.

Are you excited for Miss Austen? Let me know by email: [email protected].