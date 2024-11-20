Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An apology has been issued over the turbulant launch 🎮

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has launched to an ‘overwhelmingly negative’ rating on Steam.

Developers have apologised to fans over the issues.

Players reported being stuck in long queues on launch day.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year but it got off to a rocky launch. Players were left struggling to download the title or stuck in long queues on its first day.

The issues have plagued gamers who have tried to install the latest in Asobo’s acclaimed series via the popular PC gaming platform Steam. It has resulted in the game’s page being flooded with negative reviews as people vent their frustrations.

The previous title was acclaimed for its impressive digital recreation of the world, including real-time elements like weather and real-world air traffic. It received a 91 rating on Metacritic but like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 it also experienced issues at launch.

Steam reviews ‘overwhelmingly negative’ at launch

One player in a negative review wrote: “I don't usually write reviews but I just had to with this one. I spent well over 6 hours trying to install the game yesterday, which fair enough is understandable as it's the launch day but if I couldn't see it was going to end up like it did then that was pretty naive. So I gave it up as a bad job and went to bed.

“I installed it this morning and it went fine but what is inexcusable is the current state of the game. When I launched the game it was a buggy mess. The only working game mode that I got to try was free flight, which was good but is still buggy and stuttering when trying to fly around. Career mode just refused to work every time I went to play it, it just stayed on a black screen and never loaded. As for loading times they're horrendous MSFS 2020 has faster loading times. It really is a shame because the promise is there for a really good game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Photo: Asobo/ Xbox | Asobo/ Xbox

“Overall I would save your money and wait about 3-6 months to buy the game as currently it is not in a solid and stable enough state to be played.”

Another added: “For people still wondering what the difference between the 2024 and 2020 version of MSFS would be, so far my experience with MSFS2024 has been exactly the same as with MSFS2020 on launch day :

No pre-loading of game files before launch

No actual pre-order benefits

Files downloaded through in-game interface

This time around in-game install interface does not support mouse control, presumably because it was designed to be 'cross-platform'...

Saturated servers cause endless download times for a miserable 50GB

Downloading time counting as 'game time' prevents customers from requesting refunds.

“Same issues were present 4 yrs ago, they simply did not learn.”

What problems does the game have?

Eurogamer reports that “the finger is once again being pointed toward developer Asobo's insistence that players download the bulk of the game - equalling approximately 50GB - through the in-game interface, utilising Microsoft's servers instead of Steam's”.

Some users are reportedly finding that the download has stalled at 97 per cent, while others are also stuck in lengthy log-in queues.

Asobo issues apology to players

In an update to players, Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Sim said: “We have worked hard with our partners, including Asobo and others, to bring you an amazing sim experience. The excitement for the sim today has been overwhelming, but we encountered an issue with one of our services handling the new systems in the game like career mode and various missions. The server responsible for handling data requests got overloaded, causing delays and errors.

“As a result, players are experiencing long loading times and missing content like aircraft. We have solved the issues and are now bringing players in at a steady pace. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. We will keep you updated on our social channels, forums, and website. Thank you very much for all your feedback and support.”

Will you be putting off playing Microsoft Flight Simulator until the turbulence has died down? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].