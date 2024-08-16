Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one week until Leeds Festival 2024 kicks off, with Liam Gallagher set to headline Friday night at Bramham Park.

For many turning up on Friday though, the prospect of cooking something to eat after pitching the tent might seem a little too much to contend with.

So what options could be returning to Leeds Festival this year in terms of food and drink - and will there be a supermarket once again?

While the festival standard at times seems to be burgers, chips or ice cream, we are in an age where dietary requirements and culinary choices are paramount for many. Are there vegan options? What about some Asian fusion cuisine? I need more alcohol but I can’t leave the campsite to get more due to the rules this year.

Well thankfully, Leeds Festival is not only renowned for its programming of music, but the grub on offer sometimes gets as much kudos as the acts performing on stage. Hopefully this year is no exception - if some of the vendors we’ve chosen make their return to Bramham Park this year.

Looking at vendors who have appeared not only at Leeds Festival in previous years, but have been undertaking the festival rounds in 2024, here’s our ideas who could once again be offering food and drink at Leeds Festival 2024 - with one supermarket definitively stating they’ll be there.

What could my food and drink options be at Leeds Festival 2024?

Co-op

Revellers won't need to make their way off the Leeds Festival 2024 site for essential items, with Co-op setting up shop - literally - in the Blue Campsite this year. | Festival Republic

The one stop shop for your festival supplies at this year's Leeds Festival. Be it food, drink or sanitary products, the Co-op are once again returning to Bramham Park and have stated on their website that they will take residence in the Blue Campsite.

No dramas also if you don’t have any cash on hand - Co-op will be accepting contactless card payments much like many of the vendors will be during the course of Leeds Festival 2024.

The opening times for the pop up Co-op are:

August 21 2024: Midday - 3am

August 22 2024: 7am - 3am

August 23 2024: 7am - 3am

August 24 2024: 7am - 3am

August 25 2024: 7am - 3am

Peace of the East

Peace of the East are a likely vendor to appear at Leeds Festival 2024, owing to their popularity at Bramham Park in previous years. | Peace of the East

Peace of the East have been a perennial favourite among revellers at Leeds Festival, with a menu that has remained relatively unchanged since 2001 - an indicator just how good the menu is, considering the comments on Instagram Callum and the team earn.

Those looking for a chicken katsu burger, salt and pepper chips and your fill of crispy duck pancakes can do no wrong grabbing something from the stall in the main arena, as Peace of the East have travelled the UK serving up their dishes to more than just Leeds Festival patrons.

Nom Nom Kitchen

Leeds based Nom Nom Kitchen are also another food vendor expected to be at Leeds Festival this year, as the popular takeaway serves up the usual array of “late-night” (or “post-pub” rather) dishes at Bramham Park.

There are plenty of options for curry enthusiasts, while in true takeaway fashion Nom Nom Kitchen do also serve up pizzas and burgers. If you’re curious what could be on offer, you can check out their takeaway menu but be warned - not everything that appears on the menu may make it to Bramham Park should they set up their stall once again.

Big Mouth Gyoza

“It's mad to think that we're north to south & in your mouth, every week, with people following us from festival to festival,” Big Mouth Gyoza wrote on their Facebook page after setting up shop at Glastonbury and Download Festival. To the point that people have actively searched for them at festival sites across the UK.

The vendors have already made appearances at Leeds-based festivals in 2024, with their stall garnering the attention (and money) from those who attended Live at Leeds in the Park and Slam Dunk Festival, and have become a popular choice for many during a music festival.

Redheads Mac ‘n’ Cheese

The Newcastle fast food vendors have appeared previously at Leeds Festival, and pride themselves for attending as many music festivals as possible delivering their sumptuous range of mac ‘n’ cheese tubs.

They range from the classic, simple mac ‘n’ cheese to flavours including chorizo, sticky rib, mexican and even a vegan option. Fingers crossed that they also offer their grilled cheese sandwiches should they return to Bramham Park this year.

Are you a food or drink vendor heading along to set up shop at Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024 and want to be included on our list? Let us know by dropping an email to the writer letting us know where you’ll be and what you’ll be offering those attending this year’s event.