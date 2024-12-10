‘Taskmaster’ alumni set to reunite for Latitude Festival 2025 🎪

Latitude Festival has revealed the comedians set to perform at the 2025 event.

Headlining the comedy programme next year are Bridget Christie and Greg Davies.

They join 12 other comedians alongside musicians Sting, Snow Patrol and Basement Jaxx.

Headlining the comedy programme this year at the festival and joining headliners Basement Jaxx, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol and Sting will be Bridget Christie and Greg Davies, as organisers announced 14 comedians set to perform at 2025’s event.

Known for his towering presence, sharp wit, and commanding stage presence, Greg Davies makes a long-awaited return to Latitude Festival after more than ten years since his last appearance. A household name in British comedy, Greg has been a key figure in some of the nation’s favourite shows, from his memorable portrayal of the overbearing teacher in The Inbetweeners to his quick wit as a regular on ‘Taskmaster’ and ‘Cuckoo.’

Greg Davies and Bridget Christie have been announced at the comedy headliners at Latitude Festival 2025. | Getty Images

In his announcement, Greg said: “I’m thrilled to be playing Latitude and can’t wait to muck in, sleep in a small tent, and use the communal toilets with the rest of you. I’m joking, of course—I’ll be arriving by horse-drawn carriage and whisked away to a nearby hotel the moment I step off stage. See you there.”

Meanwhile, Christie has become one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians. With multiple awards under her belt, including the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award and a Netflix stand-up special, she’s made a name for herself as a trailblazer in comedy. Her Channel 4 comedy-drama ‘The Change’ has received critical acclaim, with The Guardian calling it a “super-cool menopause comedy like nothing else on TV.”

Bridget said: "As a middle class woman of a certain age, I can’t wait to be back headlining Latitude with my “harmless” "banter” about middle class men of a certain age.”

What comedians have been confirmed for Latitude 2025?

As of writing, the following comedians have been confirmed to be performing at Latitude 2025

Are tickets still available to attend Latitude 2025?

Tickets to Latitude 2025, including VIP and weekend camping tickets, are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK.

Have the comedy additions to Latitude Festival 2025 caught your interest in attending the event? Let us know your thoughts on the current comedy line-up by leaving a comment down below.