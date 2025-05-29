BBC’s Interior Design Masters will hold its series 6 final tonight 🚨

Interior Design Masters series six final will take place tonight.

The two remaining designers will go head-to-head to win a contract with John Lewis.

But what time exactly will the final be on TV?

The winner of Interior Design Masters series six will be crowned in just a matter of hours. Just two designers remain in the competition and will face one final challenge this evening.

Head judge Michelle Ogundehin will be casting her eye over their creations for one last time - before picking who will win the 2025 season of the BBC show. However before that there will be a trip to Wales for the competitors.

But when is the final on today and what can you expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Interior Design Masters on TV?

After seven weeks of fierce competition, the final of series 6 of the beloved BBC show is set to take place tonight (May 29). It is due to begin at 8pm and the final will last for approximately an hour.

It will be live on BBC One/ HD and also iPlayer. Viewers who can’t watch it as it airs will be able to find it on demand via the Beeb’s streaming platform.

Interior Design Masters will be followed by the latest episode of Ambulance.

Who are the Interior Design Masters finalists?

The show was rocked by the departure of a fan favourite last week - as Craig Mason didn’t quite make the grade in the semi-final. He bowed out of the competition in week seven and it leaves only John Cooper and Rita Millat.

The two finalists will face one last task and will have to impress Michelle as well as this week’s guest judge Sophie Robinson. The winner will secure a major contract with retail giant John Lewis.

What can you expect from the Interior Design Masters final?

For the last task of series 6, the two remaining designers will be heading to the storybook village of Portmeirion in Gwynedd and face the challenge of redesigning a quirky cottage each. The Welsh attraction was used during the filming of the iconic 1960s show The Prisoner.

The preview for the final, via Radio Times , reads: “Taking inspiration from colourful buildings and spectacular scenery, they show Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Sophie Robinson everything they have learned over the last eight weeks before one of them wins the contest, thereby securing a major collaboration contract for a range with retailer John Lewis.”

