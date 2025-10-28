The clocks have gone back and the Christmas sandwiches have started to appear in supermarkets. It can mean only one thing… I’m a Celebrity is just around the corner.
ITV’s iconic reality show will be back for an incredible 25th series very soon. The exact date has yet to be confirmed, but it has started in November every year since 2004.
Despite the show still being a few weeks away from returning, the rumour mill is in overdrive. The Metro has reported a number of names said to be ‘in talks’ for the 2025 series.
It includes a boxing legend, a British rap star, and a popular YouTube sensation. But which other names are in the frame?
1. Conor Benn
Professional boxer Conor could be following in his father’s footsteps again. Having taken to the ring like his famous dad, he could be set to head into the Jungle. Nigel Benn was in the very first season back in 2002. The Metro reports he is said to be in talks to join the show, but he does have the matter of a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr on November 15 first… | James Fearn/Getty Images Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images
2. Ruby Wax
Girls on Top legend Ruby Wax is reportedly in advanced talks for this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity. She is known for her comic interview style, she was most recently seen on Disney Plus’ Andor earlier in the year - appearing in an episode! | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
3. Vogue Williams
The model has reportedly been signed up for the latest season of I’m a Celebrity. She is no stranger to reality TV, having been on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and more. Her husband Spencer Matthews was on the show back in 2016. | Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTA's Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for the NTA's
4. Kelly Brook
Despite previously saying that she would never do the show, Kelly Brook has reportedly signed up for the series in 2025. Since making her start as a Page Three girl, she has forged a lengthy media career. Kelly competed on Strictly in 2007 - coming sixth - and was also on Celebrity Race Across the World. Since 2024, she has been a panellist on Loose Women. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images