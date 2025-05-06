Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rockstar has surprised fans with the release of a new Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 🚨

Grand Theft Auto VI has dropped a new trailer out of the blue.

Rockstar has offered fans a new look at protagonists Jason and Lucia.

It comes after the highly anticipated game was delayed to May 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI has surprised fans by dropping a new trailer out of the blue - just days after it was confirmed the game had been delayed to 2026. It is the first new footage from Rockstar’s return to Vice City since it was officially announced back in December 2023.

The highly anticipated game was originally due to arrive later in 2025, but it has been pushed back to May 2026. Fans have got used to waiting since the most recent release in the stories series came all the way back in 2013 with GTA 5.

But what does the new trailer show? Here’s all you need to know:

Grand Theft Auto VI drops surprise new trailer

Grab your suncream and your shorts because it is time to take a brief trip back to Vice City. Rockstar has finally offered fans a fresh look at the hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI - in the form of a nearly three minutes teaser.

You can watch the video in this article just above, but please give it a moment to load in. Our websites can take a few seconds to bring up embedded links - it will be worth the wait.

The trailer doesn’t give huge amounts of information away but offers a look at the kind of vibes fans can expect from the return to Vice City. It offers more details, however brief, about dual protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Grand Theft Auto VI will release in 2025. Picture: Rockstar Games | Rockstar Games

Rockstar adds: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Why has Grand Theft Auto VI been delayed?

Back when GTA 6 was finally revealed in December 2023 it was originally announced with a 2025 release date. However it had never been firmed up and rumours of a delay had swirled - Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed first from 2017 then to late 2018 - and Rockstar recently confirmed that it had been pushed back to May 26 2026.

Rockstar explained that the delay was needed to “deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve”. The company added: “We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

