Who is on Grand Designs tonight? Channel 4 details and project featured explained
- Grand Designs returns with new episodes on Channel 4 tonight.
- Kevin McCloud is heading to Worthing to see an ‘ambitious’ floating home.
- But who is featured in the latest episode?
Grand Designs is returning with a look at the building of an ‘ambitious’ houseboat. The Channel 4 series is back - and marks more than 25 years on the air.
Kevin McCloud is back on the road to keep a watchful eye on self-build projects across the country once again. It starts with a trip to Worthing to see a floating home being built.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is on Grand Designs tonight?
The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Howard and Sarah embark on their most ambitious building project yet - a sleek, angled, metallic floating home on a tidal estuary near Worthing.
“Designed to look like a boat, and nestled within an idiosyncratic houseboat community, the structure will sit on an experimental prefabricated polystyrene slab to deal with high tides alternating with hours sitting in the mud.
“It's a huge experiment, with £385,000 to spend over an 18-month schedule, especially as they'll be doing much of the work themselves and finalising the engineering as they go.
“Things get off to an agonisingly slow start when it takes months to painstakingly remove a condemned D-Day landing craft from the plot before they can even get started and the constant tidal shifts that disrupt any construction creates a real recipe for disaster.”
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What time is Grand Designs on TV?
The new series of the long-running show will debut on Channel 4 today (March 26). It is scheduled to start at 9pm and the episode will run for approximately an hour, including ad-breaks.
It will be live on Channel 4 and then available for catch-up via the on-demand service by the same name afterwards.
What is your favourite project you have ever seen on Grand Designs? Let me know by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.