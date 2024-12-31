Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Norton is back to help welcome in the new year 🍾

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Graham Norton Show will be back on New Year’s Eve.

He will be joined by special guests including Robbie Williams.

It is an annual tradition to help see out the year.

The Graham Norton Show is back for New Year’s Eve and the timings have been confirmed. The popular talk show will have a stacked line-up of guests for the special episode.

BBC has confirmed the celebrities who will appear on the show on December 31. It is part of the Beeb’s coverage of the end of 2024 - which will include showing the fireworks when the ball drops at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all you need to know about the timings. And who you can expect to appear on the Graham Norton Show on NYE.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The popular talk show will be back with its traditional New Year’s Eve episode today (Tuesday). It is scheduled to start at 10.25pm and will be on for just over an hour - finishing at 11.30pm.

TV presenter Graham Norton is back for NYE

How to watch The Graham Norton Show on New Year’s Eve?

It will be live on BBC One from 10.25pm, so if you have a TV licence and an aerial you can flick over to the channel and tune in. It will also be available on catch up via iPlayer after it has finished - in case you have other plans for the New Year and want to watch it at a later time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the guests for the New Year’s Eve episode?

On Graham’s Hogmanay sofa are Robbie Williams, Rami Malek, Motsi Mabuse, John Bishop and surprise guests. And Robbie will sing the show out for 2024 with a special live performance.

The Beeb has said that there will be end-of-year stories from members of the audience in the world-famous Big Red Chair.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].