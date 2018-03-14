Thursday, March 15
Chris Difford and Boo Hewerdine. The Flowerpot, Derby.
FMB host jam night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Rob and Sue. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.
Lil Jim and Hazel Scott. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
Friday, March 16
Dukes of Pork. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Bravado, a tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Silk Road. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Tom Andrews. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
SoulDeep Fusion. The Queens Head, Belper.
The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Savannah. Crown and Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.
Mike Carlton. Clowne & District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.
Lottie T’Vay, Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Saturday, March 17
Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis and Stone Roses). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Crossroads. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Watchsnatchers. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Zedz. Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood.
Tony Fletcher. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
Danny Davis. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Electric Dreams. Brimington Social Club.
Wayne Adams. Hilltop WM Cub & Institute, Bolsover.
Renayah. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Chris Firminger Band. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Harmony & Reason. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.
Paul Stewart. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
u2uK. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Matt Symons. The Joker’s (Selston WM Club), Selston.
Appleby. The Last Post, Derby.
Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Help. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.
Lisa Jayne West. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Bad Penny. The Cutler, North Anston, Sheffield.
Sunday, March 18
Beanie. Acoustic covers. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Ali. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.
Tony Munroe, Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Junkyard Angels. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.
Monday, March 19
La Esperanza. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, March 20
Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, March 21
Jim Tracy. Country ‘n’ Western singer. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.