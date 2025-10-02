Netflix’s latest k-drama reunites Kim Woo-bin and Suzy ♥📺

Netflix’s next k-drama is arriving just in time for the weekend.

Genie, Make a Wish reunites Kim Woo-bin and Suzy.

But when exactly can you watch the first season?

A ‘devilishly fun’ k-drama is set to arrive on Netflix just in time for the weekend. Genie, Make a Wish is set to reunite Kim Woo-bin and Suzy for the first time since Uncontrollably Fond.

It comes after Bon Appétit, Your Majesty concluded its 12 episode run last weekend. It is part of the streaming giant’s huge slate of Korean programmes for 2025.

But when will it be out and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Genie, Make a Wish out on Netflix?

Genie, Make a Wish, releases on Netflix on October 3 | Netflix

The k-drama is set to release on streaming on Friday (October 3). It is a story that blends ancient magic with modern romance.

Genie, Make a Wish arrives just in time for Korea’s Chuseok holiday. Unlike other k-drama series this is a Netflix original and lands at the streamer’s usual time.

All episodes of the series will be out at 8am British time on Friday. For those in America, it will be available from 12am PT/ 3am ET.

The full season will be available all at once, with no waiting.

Who is in the cast of Genie, Make a Wish?

As previously mentioned, the k-drama will reunite Kim Woo-bin and Suzy for the first time since 2016’s Uncomfortably Fond. However, they are not the only actors in the show.

Kim Woo-bin (Officer Black Belt, Black Knight) as Genie

Suzy (Doona!, Start-up) as Ka-young

Ahn Eun-jin (Hospital Playlist, Goodbye Earth) as the mysterious Mi-joo

Noh Sang-hyun (Love in the Big City, Pachinko) as Soo-hyun, Genie’s brother and rival

Ko Kyu-pil (The Roundup: No Way Out) as Sayyid, Genie’s assistant who’s secretly a black jaguar

Lee Zoo-young (The 8 Show, Shades of the Heart) as Min-ji, Ka-young’s only friend

What is Genie, Make a Wish about?

Offering up a preview via its Tudum website, Netflix said: “Cold, impassive Ka-young (Suzy) has spent her life under her grandmother’s care, whose watchful eye and tough-love approach have helped keep Ka-young’s psychopathic tendencies in check. When Ka-young unexpectedly stumbles upon a magical lamp, she awakens the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo-bin) from his thousand-year slumber — and yes, he promises the young woman three life-changing wishes.

“Unleashed into a new millennium, Genie’s mischievous magic shakes up Ka-young’s quiet life, and as he navigates the unfamiliar realities of the modern world, the two find themselves in a surprising whirlwind romance.”

The preview continues: “But just when things couldn’t get any less predictable, Ka-young learns her wish-granting sidekick is actually Iblis, better known as Satan, who is hell-bent on proving that humans are corruptible. It’s a whole new twist on the genie-in-a-lamp story, and when Ka-young’s intractability and tightly controlled routines meet Genie’s trickster energy and clueless charm, it sets the stage for a romance that will be anything but ordinary.”

