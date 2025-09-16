Gen V is finally back for season two but when exactly can you watch the new episodes? 🦸‍♂️

Gen V is about to return for its second season on Prime Video.

The Boys spin-off is heading back to Godolkin for another semester.

But when exactly can you expect the new episodes?

School is back and classes will be in session at Godolkin University again. Having superpowers doesn’t mean there’s no need for a good education, after all.

Gen V, a spin-off of Prime Video’s hit superhero show The Boys, is finally back for its second season. Arriving almost two years after it first debuted in late September 2023, the wait is now over.

But when can you expect the new episodes to be out? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Gen V season 2 out on Prime Video?

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V season 2 | Jasper Savage/Prime

Nearly two years after it first burst onto our screens, The Boys’ spin-off is back for more explosive action. Going to university has never been this… super.

The show will release new episodes on Wednesdays starting this week (September 17). It will begin with a triple-bill before going down to just one per week after that.

Gen V is expected to have eight episodes in total in season two, the same as its first series.

What time are Gen V episodes out on Prime Video?

Prime Video is very, very, regular when it comes to the release time for its original shows and movies. The streaming giant actually has a pretty favourable schedule for viewers in the UK or Europe.

Gen V will release its episodes at 8am British time, which is 9am CEST for those across the Channel. Back in its native America, the show will release at 3am ET/ 12am PT and will be waiting when viewers wake-up.

Expect similar timings for all of the other episodes, unless otherwise specified.

What to expect from Gen V season 2?

Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.

A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

