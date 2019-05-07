Film shot in Chesterfield to premiere this week

A film shot in Chesterfield will premiere in the town this week.

Stand-Up - which has been created by a crew of young film-makers from Chesterfield - is a 45-minute drama-thriller about the return of a disgraced stand-up comic and his backstage trials and tribulations.

Kai Undrell, 18, from Chesterfield, wrote and directed the film.

He said: "I am, as always, anxious to know what people will think of the film.

"However, I am so proud of what we as a community of creatives have done with it, and am greatly looking forward to getting it up on the big screen in front of everyone.

"While the premiere on Friday will be a private event, members of the public can find the film at West Studios on Sheffield Road between 9am and 4.30pm on Saturday, along with a stunning selection of art from students at Chesterfield College, as part of the Young Contemporaries 2019."