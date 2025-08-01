Eyes of Wakanda is a four-part spin-off to the Black Panther movies 👀

Disney Plus is welcoming viewers back to Wakanda.

Black Panther is getting an animated spin-off.

But who is in the voice cast of the show?

Eyes of Wakanda will welcome Marvel fans back to the world of Black Panther. The animated show is a spin-off of the hit movies.

The four-part series will follow Wakandan warriors throughout history. It is described as a “glove-trotting” adventure as the heroes are tasked with recovering Vibranium artifacts.

Known as the Hatut Zaraze, they are the main characters of this new animated spin-off show. It is the first Disney Plus series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 6.

But who are the voices behind the show? Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes does Eyes of Wakanda have?

Memnon (Larry Herron) jumping to scale the walls of Troy in Eyes of Wakanda | Marvel/ Disney Plus

The animated show will have four episodes in total, Disney Plus has confirmed. Eyes of Wakanda’s full season has been released today (August 1), so fans don’t have to wait around to binge it all.

Who is in the cast of Eyes of Wakanda?

The show will feature the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni.

Viewers may recognise Cress Williams voice from his role as Black Lightning in the titular CW superhero show. He was also in Hart of Dixie on the same network.

Fans of HBO’s House of the Dragon may recognise the voice of Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon. He was also on The Knock on ITV between 1994 and 2000.

Jona Xiao will be voicing the Marvel hero Iron Fist in the show. The character previously had a two-season show on Netflix as part of The Defenders-verse.

