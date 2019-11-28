Chesterfield date for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United legend Paul Gascoigne

England football legend Paul Gascoigne is heading for Chesterfield FC – 20 years after he graced the club’s old stadium.

Gazza has signed up to appear at Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium in June for An Evening with Paul Gascoigne.

A spokesman for event organiser Platinum Wold Promotions said: “Paul is without doubt one of the greatest footballers of our generation, a fantastic character and worldwide celebrity.

“At this unforgettable evening, Gazza will talk about his career and life on and off the pitch in conversation with ex-professional rugby player turned TV commentator John Lebbon.

“Don’t miss this great night of entertainment, hearing stories and tales from one of the UK’s most colourful, well-loved football legends.

“The evening will include a full interview with also a Q&A with the crowd. He will also auction off a few items.”

The event is on Thursday, June 18, at 7.30pm, although just a handful of tickets are said to remain.

Gold tickets, priced £100, include entry at 6.15pm, a photo opportunity with Paul and a signed upgrade frame. VIP tickets, priced £55, include entry at 6.30pm and a photo opportunity with Paul. General entry tickets allow entry at 7.30pm and are priced £35. For tickets, see thelittleboxoffice.com

It is not Gazza’s first appearance at a Chesterfield football stadium.

Paul Gascoigne at half-time during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019.

The former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers and Everton star graced the club’s old Saltergate stadium while playing for Middlesbrough in 1999.

He played in the first leg of a Worthington Cup second round tie on September 14, 1999, which finished 0-0 – Middlesbrough, then in the Premier League, won the second leg 2-1 to progress to the third round.

Chesterfield were a Division Two side at the time – the equivalent of today's League One – but were relegated to Division Three at the end of the season at the bottom.

Chesterfield played at Saltergate, also known as the Recreation Ground, from 1871 until July 2010 when the club moved to the new Proact Stadium. Housing has been built on the site of the old stadium.

Paul Gascoigne celebrates after scoring for England during the 1996 European Championships Group match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 1996.