Chatsworth House’s little theatre hosts production of Charley’s Aunt

The Chatsworth Players are on a mission to cheer everyone up as they launch their production of the classic comedy Charley’s Aunt tonight (Wednesday).

They will perform the production at the intimate little theatre in Chatsworth House from June 19 to 22.

Lindsay Jackson, who is directing the play, said: “We’ve been looking at about half a dozen Ealing-style comedies, but we finally decided that ‘Charley’s

Aunt’ was just the sort of gentle, light and funny offering that we all need at the moment. It’s funny in a Jeeves and Wooster sort of way, a real antidote to our cares and woes!”

As always, the cast and backstage crew will be brought together from all over the region – Buxton, Matlock, Chesterfield and no fewer than a dozen villages. All the players have performed with the society before, but there are two new faces in the backstage team.

Peter Wilmot, of Tansley, takes on the title role of Charley’s aunt. He is a founding member of the society who has played key roles in many of its productions over the past 12 years.

The play will be presented for four nights, with the usual celebratory black-tie dinner before the Saturday performance.

For ticket information, go to www.chatsworthplayers.com.

