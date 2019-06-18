Acorn Roots, Please Y'Self, Left Hand Drive, Take 4 play Matlock gig in aid of refugees' resettlement in Derbyshire

BIg-hearted bands are drumming up support for a gig aimed at raising money to resettle Syrian refugees in north Derbyshire.

Acorn Roots, Please Y'Self, Left Hand Drive and Take 4 will be playing on June 21 at the Edgefold Club, Matlock, under the banner of Love Music Hate Racism.

Seven-piece outfit Acorn Roots play a mixed bag of music including folk, rock, punk Celtic and ska.

Please Y'Self are veterans of the music scene and their infectious skiffle music is bound to set the feet stomping.

One of Derbyshire's favourite bands, Left Hand Drive promise great music to create a great vibe. They are long-time supporters of Love Music Hate Racism.

Take 4 specialise in jazz classics including swing, bebop and Latin.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from Cafe in the Park, Matlock or pay on the door.