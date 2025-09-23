Emmerdale has been moved by ITV this evening - but why? 📺

Emmerdale will not be in its usual spot this evening.

ITV has moved around the soap once again - but it is still on.

Find out what time it will begin tonight instead.

Emmerdale fans could get caught out by a surprise change to the TV schedule. The soap will not be in its usual time spot this evening.

ITV has once again been forced into changing up its plans due to live sport. It has impacted viewers' trips to the Yorkshire Dales - although it will still happen.

But when can you watch the soap today? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Emmerdale on TV this evening?

Emmerdale has been moved from its usual spot on September 23 | ITV

Soap fans will want to make sure they’ve realised that Emmerdale has been moved today (September 23). Instead of its usual 7.30pm starting spot, it has been pushed forward to 7pm.

The episode will be a 30-minute one, including adverts. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Caleb is startled when Ruby catches him sneaking out, a secret mission is carried out, and Cain gets involved.”

Viewers can also watch the latest episode on ITVX, it dropped on the service this morning. New episodes are available daily around 7am.

Why is Emmerdale not starting at the usual time?

Due to ITV having coverage of the third round of the EFL Cup it has resulted in a rejig of the schedule. Emmerdale will start 30 minutes early at 7pm this evening.

The live match is Liverpool vs Southampton and the broadcast starts at 7.30pm, the soap’s usual spot. It is set to run through to approximately 10.20pm and so the 10 o’clock news will start later than usual.

