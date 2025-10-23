Dragons’ Den is about to go all WWE this evening on BBC One 👀📺

Dragons’ Den is back again this evening.

The dragons will ‘wrestle’ with a ‘high stakes’ bid.

But who is on the show this week?

The stars of Dragons’ Den will be ‘wrestling’ with an unusual pitch tonight. Grab your best leotard because the hit BBC show is about to go all WWE this evening.

Unlike last week, there will be no guest stars on the panel this time around - just your old favourites. However, the line-up of entrepreneurs looking for investment is eye-catching.

From ed-tech to wrestling and a flat-sharing app, it is going to be a big night in the den. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Dragons Den on TV tonight?

Preview of Dragons' Den on October 23 | BBC

Dragons’ Den has certainly kept viewers on their toes in 2025, amid an ever evolving TV schedule. Returning after its summer break at the end of July, it was only back for one episode before taking another two months off.

The legendary BBC show is back again this evening - and starts in its usual 8pm spot. It will run for an hour and be followed by Celebrity Traitors.

Who is on Dragons Den tonight?

The BBC preview reads: “The stakes are high, and the pressure is on, as another group of determined entrepreneurs face off with business giants Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman.

“Pitching in the Den, a wrestling enthusiast from Newcastle hopes to pin down an investment with his high-impact events business. A passionate Scottish entrepreneur showcases her line of natural tattoo aftercare products.

“An ed-tech innovator takes aim at the gaming generation with a platform that turns screen time into learning time. And two friends turned business partners pitch their safety-first flat-sharing app, built on the power of mutual connections.”

