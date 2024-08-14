Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Digga D has announced he will no longer be performing at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.

A post on his social media channels announced the move as the rapper is dealing “with the situation.”

The artist was arrested in charged in May 2024 over drug charges relating to the supply of cannabis.

UK drill artist Digga D, real name Rhys Herbert, will no longer be performing at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024, due to take place from August 21 2024.

In a statement on Digga D’s social media channels, the musician’s management wrote: “Digga has a message for his fans...I am really sorry I am not going to be able to be with you at Reading and Leeds festival this year. We had hoped that it would have possible but it hasn't been.

“I need to deal with the situation I am in but promise you once this is behind me, I will be making up for the lost time. Thank you to every single one of you for your patience and most importantly your support - keep writing to me. Digga"

Digga D is facing legal issues after an incident in February 2024.

Early this year, the BBC reported that Digga D is set to face further drug charges relating to the supply of cannabis at a “commercial level.” The musician was arrested near Lincoln in the early hours of February 21 while broadcasting on Instagram Live.

Lincoln Crown Court heard he imported about 3kg (6.6lbs) of cannabis but there was "no evidence of wider criminality", the BBC reports.

Herbert, from Lonsdale Road in Notting Hill, London, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of smuggling cannabis in connection with an incident on 11 July 2023. He also admitted to supplying cannabis between 26 October 2022 and 21 February 2024.

However, the prosecution rejected the basis of his pleas, with barrister Lauren Sales stating in court that the Crown's position is that Herbert was "supplying cannabis on a commercial scale."