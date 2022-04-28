Derbyshire's Tess Daly named one of the sexiest celebs over 50 - but who else made the list?

Research commissioned by Ourtime and conducted by Perspectus Global has found which celebrities over the age of 50 whom people in the UK deem to be the “sexiest”.
The research involved a poll, where people were asked to name their their favourite sexy celebrities over 50 – here’s who made the top 11.
1. Nigella Lawson
22% of people voted for TV chef Nigella Lawson, who is aged 62.
Photo: Rodrigo Varela
2. Helen Mirren
Can you believe Helen Mirren is 76? 23% of people can't, as they voted for her.
Photo: Arturo Holmes
3. Hugh Jackman
The first of three men on the list, 53 year old Hugh Jackman bagged a "yes" from 23% of voters.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS
4. Julia Roberts
American actress Julia Roberts (54), with her iconic smile, amassed 23% of voters.
Photo: Theo Wargo