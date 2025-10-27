Derbyshire writer Sally-Anne Martyn talks to TV’s John Thomson about his love for horror and the supernatural ahead of Halloween

John Thomson is a very familiar face on our TV screens. You may know him from the hugely successful Cold Feet, or perhaps the jazz loving ‘Louis Balfour,’ one of his many characters on The Fast Show, or maybe for his appearances on Coronation Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What you may not know is that he has a huge passion for, and encyclopaedic knowledge of, all things spooky and supernatural. When I heard him speak on the podcast Scarred for Life about his love of the macabre, as a fellow horror and supernatural addict I was intrigued, and keen to speak to him about this darker side and what Halloween means to him.

What was Halloween like for you as a child?

Growing up in the 70s, early 80s, the UK hadn’t really embraced Halloween, not to the degree it has now. That said, there are still some people who answered the doors to kids in costumes, completely baffled by the question ‘Trick or Treat?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Thomson

The only nod we gave to Halloween was to carve what is mistakenly called a turnip, which is in fact a swede. It was incredibly hard compared to a pumpkin, which were basically unattainable in the UK then. I’m sure there were a few trips to A&E mid carving session! I used to love the smell where the candle had blackened the lid of the swede.

What three horror films would you recommend for Halloween?

My favourite would have to be The Dead Zone, based on the Stephen King book. It came out when my family would choose a video from the local video rental shop. Everybody dreaded my week of choice as it was inevitably horror. It’s brilliantly acted by Christopher Walken who was one of my favourite American actors — and one of my best impressions to boot!

Carry on Screaming is also a favourite and a great family choice. I love this film so much so that before video cassette recorders came out, I actually taped the whole film on audio cassette to listen to. It’s brilliantly funny and a great pastiche of Hammer Horror. It has some genuinely frightening moments, especially Kenneth Williams being submerged in the white gloop saying the immortal line, ‘Frying tonight!’

I love going to the cinema on my own. When I was 18, I went to see Hellraiser and was blown away. Particularly because it’s a British horror film. I thought it was so innovative and introduced a new breed of horror film. I had the great privilege of meeting Clive Barker once and he signed my Weaveworld book and did an illustration in it. I still have it, along with many other books on horror and the supernatural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween is a time for the supernatural. Are you a believer?

Yes! I’ve had quite a few experiences. One was being aware of a woman looking down at me from the window of a house I was driving past, it felt strange and so I looked back, only to see the houses were in the middle of being demolished, there was nothing beyond the frontage, there was nowhere she could have been stood. Another wasn’t a sighting but a terrible feeling. I was at Heskin Hall, a Tudor manor house that had an antiques concession within it.

I saw a military drum for sale in a small room and went to have a look. As I walked into the room I froze and took a deep intake of breath as an overwhelming feeling of sadness washed over me. I just felt sick with sadness. I spoke to the owner, who said that when they were going after the Catholics, they collared the owner of the hall, and to demonstrate his allegiance with the protestants he had a young maid hanged directly outside of that room. I have been back since and I didn’t get that feeling again, so maybe it was a significant date when I was first there.

You were raised a Catholic. Does this affect your belief in the occult and the supernatural?

There is a lot in the church that is on a par with the supernatural, if you think about it. Miracles, bringing the dead back to life and levitation. The Bible is full of stories about the paranormal and supernatural, and that’s something I really loved about it. Although I have a deep interest in the occult there are some things I won’t do! I was asked to do a TV program called ‘Help, My House is Haunted’ which I turned down. I didn’t want anyone coming into my home with a Ouija board, even if there’s nothing to it, I believe you can bring bad things into your house by doing this. I was, however, as a child allowed to buy a book on the occult. I was really surprised my mum let me get it, but I think I was given a bit of leeway because I did a lot within the church. My parents were really good with me in that respect and didn’t mind about my obsession with horror, monsters, and ghosts.

You have two daughters. Do they share your love of horror and Halloween?

Yes, they both like horror. My younger daughter who is fifteen years old, probably more so. It’s great now I can watch with them, I have a lot of films I can introduce them to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us about the horror film you have coming out later this year.

Cold Feet was very successful in Finland and as a result the Finnish film director, Hannah Bergholm, wanted to work with me. It’s out this year. I play a vicar and Rupert Grint plays my son. It’s called Nightborn and it’s about a baby that isn’t quite what it seems. It was filmed in Lithuania, which is a fantastic place.

And finally, what are your plans for Halloween this year?

Normally I would decorate the house inside and out and really get into the spirit of it, carving pumpkins and ideally spend the night with my daughters watching horror films, the whole thing. However, this year I will be in rehearsals for The Fast Show Live, so unfortunately not much time for spooky stuff, but hopefully I’ll be able to do something to mark the night!

John will be touring the UK with The Fast Show Live in November and will be starring as Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton from December 5th – 31st.

Aside from comedy, acting and the supernatural, John is also a professional drummer and passionate about helping young people achieve their musical goals. He is an ambassador for Music Evermore which provides children and young people with funded and subsidised music tuition. Please visit their website to learn more about their mission and fundraising. www.musicevermore.com