Creamfields 2025 Friday: Your guide to the set times and stage clashes on the first day of the festival
- The first full day of Creamfields 2025 takes place later today.
- This evening sees a headline set from Chase and Status, while the likes of Eric Prydz and John Summit are among some of your other Friday highlights.
- Here are all the set times for today at Daresbury Estate, and the major set clashes you should be aware of.
Good morning, dance campers, and welcome to your first full day at Creamfields 2025.
With crowds still rolling through the gates ahead of another Bank Holiday Weekend of (responsible) hedonism and pulsating beats, expect crowds to start swelling across the festival site as the programming of music continues throughout the day, come rain or shine. UK stars Chase & Status are set to provide you with your headline entertainment on the Arc stage from 21:30 BST.
They’re not the only highlight taking place today, with sets also scheduled by Eric Prydz, John Summit, and Hot Since 82 amongst some of the stellar acts performing on merely the first day of the festival.
Here’s your set-times and stage splits for Creamfields Friday, alongside all the major set clashes you might have to contend with this year.
Creamfields 2025 - set times and stages for Friday August 22
All information is correct as of writing
Arc
- 21:30 - 23:00: Chase & Status
- 20:00 - 21:00: Sub Focus
- 19:00 - 20:00: Arielle Free
- 18:00 - 19:00: Counterpart
Apex
- 21:00 - 23:00: Fisher
- 19:30 - 21:00: Vintage Culture
- 18:00 - 19:30: Mau P
- 16:30 - 18:00: Frank Rizardo
- 15:00 - 16:00: Gareth Wyn
Steel Yard presented by Drip
- 21:30 - 23:00: Eric Prydz
- 20:00 - 21:30: Adam Beyer
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit
- 17:00 - 18:30: Cristoph
- 16:00 - 17:00: Rob Harnetty
- 15:00 - 16:00: Beccs Vernon
The Forest hosted by History of Rave
- 21:30 - 23:00: Oppidan
- 20:00 - 21:30: Sam Divine
- 18:30 - 20:00: Eats Everything
- 17:00 - 18:30: Mele b2b Kilimanjaro
- 16:00 - 17:00: Diffrent
- 15:00 - 16:00: Sean Hughes
HALO presented by SHEIN (hosted by Paradise)
- 21:00 - 23:00: Jamie Jones
- 19:30 - 21:00: Hot Since 82
- 18:00 - 19:30: Rossi.
- 16:30 - 18:00: Alisha
- 15:00 - 16:30: Goosey
Teletech
- 21:30 - 23:00: Fantasm
- 20:00 - 21:30: Basswell b2b ONLYNUMBERS
- 18:45 - 20:00: Holy Priest
- 17:30 - 18:45: Jazzy b2b Jowi
- 16:00 - 17:30: Alex Farell b2b Sikoti
- 15:00 - 16:00: Danielle Ciuro
Misfit
- 22:15 - 23:00: Rooler
- 21:15: 22:15: Darren Styles
- 20:00 - 21:15: Ben Nicky
- 19:00 - 20:00: Maddix
- 18:15 - 19:00: Mario
- 17:30 - 18:15: Andy Whitby ft MC JonaK
- 16:30 - 17:30: David Rust
- 15:45 - 16:30: Tyler Jack
- 15:00 - 15:45: Brad Pickle
Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt
- 22:00 - 23:00: Ben Gold
- 21:00 - 22:00: Sneijder b2b Paul Denton
- 20:00 - 21:00: Aly & Fila
- 19:00 - 20:00: Ferry Corsten
- 18:00 - 19:00: Factor B
- 17:00 - 18:00: Ruben De Ronde
- 16:00 - 17:00: Alessandra Roncone
- 15:00 - 16:00: Chris Metcalfe
What major set clashes are taking place today at Creamfields?
Those of you looking forward to catching the following sets might need to think about who you want to see more than most, with the following major set clashes scheduled to occur on the first full day at Creamfields this year.
- 22:00 - 23:00: Chase & Status (Arc) vs. Fisher (Apex) vs. Eric Prydz (Steel Yard) vs. Jamie Jones (HALO)
- 20:00 - 21:00: Sub Focus (Arc) vs. Adam Beyer (Steel Yard) vs. Vintage Culture (Apex) vs. Hot Since 82 (HALO) vs. Aly & Fila (Pepsi presents Future Sounds of Egypt)
- 18:30 - 20:00: John Summit (Steel Yard) vs. Eats Everything (The Forest) vs. Mau P (Apex) vs. Rossi. (HALO)
