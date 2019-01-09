Childhood in Chesterfield is inspiration behind new single from The Rosadocs

Growing up in Chesterfield is the inspiration behind the latest single from up-and-coming indie rock band The Rosadocs.

The band, who have been making a name for themselves after a number of gigs across the area as well as supporting The Sherlocks, Bad Manners and Pigeon Detectives, are releasing their latest single Oak Tree this Friday, January 11.

The Rosadocs

The Rosadocs - frontman and rhythm guitarist Keelan Graney, bassist Adam Sleight, Joe Egan on lead guitar and drummer Callum Raynor - are also looking forward to performing a massive show at Sheffield's O2 Academy next May.

Meet Chesterfield’s up-and-coming indie rock band The Rosadocs

Keelan, 20, from Clay Cross has been writing songs for several years and took inspiration from his childhood and his former school Tupton Hall when it came to creating Oak Tree.

He said: "I wrote the song about getting older but reminiscing about when you were younger. One of the lines we repeat is 'do you recall, we had it all? And other points are a little more down to earth such as 'jumpers down as goal posts, making tea and eating toast.

Oak Tree is out on Friday

"The name itself comes from memories of swinging on a rope school and also my school, Tupton Hall, had an oak tree as their logo."

Oak Tree will be available to stream on a number of platforms including Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Apple Music and YouTube from Friday.

The Rosadocs performed a live acoustic session for the Derbyshire Times on Friday, which you can see in full here.

And watch the video to hear an acoustic version of Oak Tree.