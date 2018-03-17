Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra airs the classics in concert

Classic favourites will be aired by Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra in their forthcoming concert.

The musicians will be performing at the Speedwell Rooms, Staveley, on March 24 at 7.30pm.

Their programme, entitled Classic Favourites, will feature Beethoven’s Overture Coriolan and Symphony No 7 and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor.

The concerto will be peformed by Nanzi Li, a final year student at the Royal Birmingham Conservatorie.

Musical director Jack Grime will conduct the orchestra which is led by Rebecca Francis.

Ticket prices are £10 in advance, call 01246 273767, or £12 on the door. Accompanied children free.