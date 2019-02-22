Chesterfield’s Mecca Bingo giving away five new cars as prizes

Five lucky bingo players are in with the chance of driving off with a shiny new car at Mecca Chesterfield.

Mecca Bingo is giving away five brand spanking new five-door Vauxhall Vivas which could see bingo fans in Chesterfield whizzing around town in the new set of wheels on Sunday, March 3.

Martin Webster, club manager at Mecca Chesterfield, said: “We always like to offer unique prizes that have the ability to change people’s lives.

“A Vauxhall Viva is the perfect car for scooting around Chesterfield and we can’t wait to see which lucky members will be driving off with the prize.

“What better way to experience that winning feeling than with a brand new motor?”

To attend a Mecca Club you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo.

Joining is free of charge and you can sign-up at www.meccabingo.com or at the club.