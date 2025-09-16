Prime Video will have live Champions League action again for the 2025/26 season ⚽😍

Champions League has returned to Prime Video.

17 matches will be live throughout the 2025/26 season.

But which game is on the streamer this week?

Champions League action is live on Prime Video again this season. Subscribers will be able to tune to 17 games once again over the coming months.

Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions having hammered Inter Milan in the previous final back in May. But who will be lifting the trophy next spring?

Prime Video’s coverage of the tournament starts today (September 16) and will have one live game each Tuesday of a match week. It will start with Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Villarreal.

How to watch Champions League on Prime Video?

The UEFA Champions League trophy | FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The matches throughout the season will be live at no extra cost to subscribers. To find the match, all you need to do is open up your Prime Video app this evening (September 16).

Which game is on Prime Video this week?

Amazon’s coverage of this year’s Champions League started during the qualifying rounds back in August. However, it will be live throughout the group stages and most of the knock-out rounds.

For the first round of Champions League action today (September 16), Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur’s match against La Liga side Villarreal will be live. It is one of 17 matches that will be live throughout the season.

What time is Champions League live on Prime Video?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm and coverage will be live then. Last season, Prime Video’s broadcasts started with plenty of time for build-up before the game.

Do you need to pay extra for Champions League on Prime Video?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Non-Prime members in the UK can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month). In the Republic of Ireland, you can also watch the same 17 UEFA Champions League matches on a co exclusive basis.

You can start a Prime Video subscription (EUR 6.99/month). For more information visit Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

For those who want to catch all of the action this season, Prime Video customers in UK can also watch every other Champions League game from TNT Sports, which is included in the premium tier of the Discovery+ subscription service for an additional monthly fee of £30.99 per month.

