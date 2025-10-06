Blue Lights series 3 will continue in a few hours - but who is in the cast? 👀📺

Blue Lights is ‘back and ready for action’.

The acclaimed crime drama has returned for its third series.

But who can you expect to see in the new episodes?

It is almost time for a brand new episode of Blue Lights. The BBC’s acclaimed crime drama has returned for its third series and has promised ‘higher stakes than ever’.

Back on our TV screens after an 18 month gap, the third season plunges viewers into a dark world lurking beneath the surface of middle-class life in Belfast as the collapse of the old political and criminal order has paved the way for a new era of global gangs. The show is being broadcast weekly on BBC One.

A fourth season of Blue Lights has already been ordered, so don’t worry about whether it will be back. Expect further updates on the next set of episodes in due course.

But who is in the cast of the third series? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Blue Lights on TV today?

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) in Blue Lights series 3 | BBC/Two Cities Television

The acclaimed crime series will continue its third season this evening (October 6). It is due to begin at 9pm on BBC One.

The full boxset is now available to watch on iPlayer - if you can’t wait to watch more. The show will continue to broadcast episodes on Monday evenings over the coming weeks.

Who is in the cast of Blue Lights?

Plenty of familiar faces will be back for the latest season of the Belfast-set crime drama. It includes all of the main rookie officers.

The full cast for series 3 includes:

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Thomas Foster

Martin McCann as Stephen Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Hannah McClean as Jennifer Robinson

Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

Frank Blake as Constable Shane Bradley (series 2-)

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Desmond Eastwood as Murray Canning

Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling

Michael Smiley (Series 3)

Cathy Tyson (Series 3)

The show has had one major departure so far with the character of Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) being killed in the first season.

What to expect from Blue Lights season 3?

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, co-creator Declan Lawn said: “Series three looks at the professional apparatus alongside organised crime, and how paramilitaries in Belfast are often in thrall to international organised crime gangs using the territory as a stopping off point for large scale drug smuggling. It also looks at sexual exploitation of kids in care. These storylines are entirely fictional but informed by careful research so have a real authenticity.

“Cathy Tyson plays Dana Morgan, a new powerful figure on the criminal side, and her nemesis within the police is Intelligence Department cop Paul Collins (Colly) who is played by Michael Smiley. In saying that, many of the regular characters are back and ready for action. We hope there are quite a few gripping moments, and a few emotional ones too. In this season our main characters go through some very difficult things.”

Grace’s actor Sian Brooke added: “When Declan (Lawn) was researching this series he said the police referenced the ‘two-year fade’ where the officers are hit by the reality of the job in terms of their hopes, dreams and the practical side of what they do. This is especially pertinent for Grace who wants to bring about change and is frustrated by the machinations of the organisation.”

