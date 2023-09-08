Blockbuster films you might not know were filmed in Derbyshire - as county named one of the most stunning film locations in the world

News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire has been named as one of the most stunning film locations in the world.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Feb 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST

With film and TV tourism on the rise around the globe and 96% of people admitting to visiting places associated with their favourite movies or television shows, experts have researched the most beautiful filming locations in the world.

Travel experts at StressFreeCarRental.com listed the Peak District as a stunning location for holiday inspiration.

It’s beauty is featured throughout Pride and Prejudice. From the rugged gritstone edge where Elizabeth Bennet daydreamed of My Darcy to the panoramic views of valleys and rivers showcasing the beauty of the British countryside. The 2005 movie adaption also used the magnificent Chatsworth House, a stately home that was used for many of its exterior and interior scenes, and it is arguably amongst the most beautiful country houses in Britain. The stunning home is referred to as the ‘jewel in the Peak District’s crown’ and is available to guests to tour.

John Charnock, CEO of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Movies and television programmes can be extremely powerful in attracting tourists to new destinations.

“It is estimated that the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films contribute approximately $428 million to the New Zealand economy every year

“With more holidaymakers jetting off to locations where their favourite movies and shows were filmed, we have researched popular movies known for their extraordinary locations.

“Film and TV buffs can visit the dramatic scenery which plays a huge part in so many popular movies and series and enjoy their own immersive experience.

“From charming towns nestled in the easternmost area of Germany to the Southern Alps that run the South Island, there are many locations around the world that will be recognised by cinema lovers for their enchanting and unique beauty.

“These cinematic masterpieces will inspire moviegoers to swap their Tango ice blast for their passport and explore some of the most beautiful corners of the globe.”

Here we look at some of the other big name stars and blockbuster films to hit the big screen that have used Derbyshire as the backdrop for their scenes...

Keira Knightley was at Chatsworth for the 2005 film version of Pride and Prejudice, which also starred Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Darcy

1. Pride and Prejudice



Although most of the film was shot in London, part of the movie was also shot in Derbyshire. It featured Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, Colin also featured in the BBC's famous 1995 TV series Pride and Prejudice which was shot at Sudbury Hall.

2. Bridget Jones Diary



Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman both featured in the 2008 film The Other Boleyn Girl. Parts of the film were shot in Dovedale, Castleton and Haddon Hall, as well as at North Lees Hall.

3. The Other Boleyn Girl



The 1955 film version of the intrepid bombing raid used the Derwent Reservoir as a stand in for the Ruhr valley in the film. The Reservoir was used by the real life pilots to practise dropping the bouncing bomb during the Second World War.

4. Dam Busters



