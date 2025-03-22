Big Night of Musicals 2025: what time is it on, special guests and songs featured?
- Big Night of Musicals is back for 2025.
- It was filmed live and features songs from Cabaret, Hercules and more.
- Michael Ball and Marisha Wallace are among the special guests this year.
Jason Manford is back with another night of amazing musical performances. The comedian and actor will be joined by plenty of special guests this weekend.
The Big Night of Musicals has returned again and promises to be a feast for the eyes and ears tonight (March 22). First stepping out of the West End and onto the small screen back in 2022, it has become an annual favourite.
But how can you watch the Big Night of Musicals 2025 - and what time does it start? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Big Night of Musicals 2025?
The 2025 edition of the popular music event hosted by Jason Manford is set to air on BBC tonight (March 22). It is due to begin at 6.50pm, following the first Gladiators semi-final.
Big Night of Musicals is due to run until 8.25pm, so not a super late finish if you have a young family. The 2022 version will be repeated next weekend on March 30 on BBC Four at 7pm.
How to watch Big Night of Musicals 2025?
The special will be broadcast on BBC yet again this year. It will be on BBC One/ One HD except in Wales.
Welsh viewers will be able to find it on BBC Two Wales/ Two Wales HD. Viewers can also watch it live - or on catch up - via iPlayer.
Who are the guests on Big Night of Musicals?
Jason Manford returns to host this spectacular celebration of musical theatre, with show-stopping performances and special guests including Michael Ball and Marisha Wallace.
Daniel Mays joins Jason Manford for a special musical number; Marisha Wallace takes to the stage to perform Maybe This Time from Cabaret, and Layton Williams stars in hilarious new comedy Titanique.
Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir take on a classic with Michael Ball, and musical theatre stars of the future unite for a special performance from Billy Elliot. Billy Porter, Ruthie Henshall, and Faye Tozer make guest appearances and Carrie Hope Fletcher takes us to the wild wild west, with Calamity Jane.
The show also takes audiences behind the curtain to follow Strictly’s Johannes Radebe’s musical theatre debut in Kinky Boots, and offers a preview of the exciting shows set to hit the theatres this year along.
What songs are featured in Big Night of Musicals?
The confirmed performances include Maybe This Time from Cabaret. Other highlights include sensational numbers from the casts of Chicago, Mary Poppins, Mean Girls, and a UK TV first from Disney’s Hercules. Incredible performances from Here and Now: the Steps Musical, Jim Steinberg’s Bat Out Of Hell, and Dear Evan Hansen complete the line up.
Where was Big Night of Musicals filmed?
The special was filmed in front of an audience of 12,000 at Manchester’s AO Arena. It features ten of the UK’s best West End and touring productions, who perform much-loved songs and exciting previews.
Are you planning to watch Big Night of Musicals 2025? Let me know which songs you are most excited for by email: [email protected].
