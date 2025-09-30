Who are the Big Brother housemates? Full cast list as 4 new stars are revealed for ITV show

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST

Big Brother is getting four new housemates - learn more about them 👁📺

Big Brother will be welcoming four new housemates in a matter of hours. The fresh faces will be arriving to shake things up on the iconic reality show.

ITV has revealed the four people who will be entering the famous home. It comes after the first eviction of the season took place and was revealed yesterday (September 29).

Remind yourself who was shown the exit door after the brutal ‘evil eye’ twist. Recap the events of the episode here.

Four new housemates are set to step into the Big Brother house in the latest episode tonight (September 30). The identities have been revealed - so prepare to meet them for the first time.

Learn about the little-known rules the housemates have to follow - including a strict one about napping. Plus see if the show is on every day of the week.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Gani, 39, is a Big Brother housemate

1. Gani, 39

Gani, 39, is a Big Brother housemate | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Cameron, 22, from Taunton, Somerset, has entered the Big Brother house.

2. Cameron, 22, Taunton

Cameron, 22, from Taunton, Somerset, has entered the Big Brother house. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house

3. Nancy, 22, Glasgow

22-year-old graduate Nancy from Glasgow has entered the Big Brother house | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR.

4. Caroline, 56

Housemate number four was Caroline, 56, from Canvey Island. She works in PR. | ITV/ Initial Photo: ITV/ Initial

